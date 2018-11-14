School Threat in Lincoln County Stopped

Lincoln County Sheriff deputies have arrested a juvenile after investigating a threat made to Lincoln County High School on Wednesday.
In a post on Facebook, the sheriff said, “The Sheriff’s Department has been working throughout the night after being made aware of a potential threat at the Lincoln County High School.”
The Sheriff added that the threat was investigated and found “there is no current threat.”
A juvenile has been arrested and charged with filing a false report.
The school district posted about the investigation on Facebook and said it will issue an “all-call” to Lincoln County High School parents to explain what happened.
The juvenile has not been identified, per state law, and the type of threat and how it was communicated has not been released. (WKRN)
