School Officials Hope to Renovate North Coffee Elementary
The project will renovate the existing space and add about 20,000 square feet of new space.
The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee Members approved $5 million for the project. Now the proposal will go before the Coffee County Commission’s agenda in April.
A tax increase will not be necessary to cover the costs, according to the committee.
Refinancing a loan from 2008 and some funds from the Rural Debt Service Fund, will allow county officials to borrow about $5 million on a 20-year term without a tax increase.
A cafeteria, kitchen, gymnasium and library will be constructed. The existing gym, library and cafeteria will be renovated into classroom and office space.