School Board Approves County Teacher Rasies

At a recent Coffee County Board of Education work session meeting, the board voted 4-2 to give county teachers a raise of 1 percent over step raises.
Gary Nester and Chairman Brett Henley voted no. Henley said, “I’m all about giving raises but not raises with money we don’t have on paper.” This plan would reduce the fund balance by just over $1 million.
The district business manager said that if all the money that is expected to come into the county, does come in, there should be no reduction in the fund balance but did acknowledge that there are multiple ifs.
The county commission must approve the budget before it goes into effect.
The school system is also in need of 4 new buses and will be asking the county commission for the funds, but there is no guarantee.
