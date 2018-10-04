On Monday an early morning caller scammed a Shelbyville fast food restaurant of more than $2,000.
An employee said she received a phone call around 3 a.m. from the man claiming to represent the restaurant’s corporate headquarters. The scammer told the employee that the general manager of the eatery was secretly under corporate investigation and surveillance.
In a report in the Shelbyville Times-Gazette it states that the employee was told by the caller to get the code to the safe and call him back. She was then instructed to enter the safe, count the money inside the money bags and cash drawers and report back to him.
At that point, the employee told police, the caller said a corporate representative was coming to the restaurant to conduct an audit and the facility would be closed if the money was not deposited. The caller ordered her to send him the money and he would make the deposit.
The employee was unable to leave because she doesn’t have a driver’s license. She was told to get help from a co-worker, who told them to use the money to buy four $500 gift cards immediately in separate transactions and make cellphone photos of the front and back of the cards and the receipts.
After she purchased the cards she was told to give the caller the card numbers, expiration dates and PINs. She did so and was ordered to return to the store, buy scissors, cut up the cards, send him a photo of the remains and dispose of them.
The cards were not thrown away and the employee who drove to the store had them when police arrived.
An investigation is being conducted by Shelbyville Police.
Scammer Hits Shelbyville Restaurant
