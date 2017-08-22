Area law enforcement continues to receive tips about IRS imposters threatening arrests, lawsuits, and property seizures unless the victim pays up. Law enforcement says they’re investigating alongside several other agencies across the United States. Police say these calls are NOT coming from the IRS.
The Internal Revenue Service will never demand payment over the telephone. Typical IRS communication comes in the form of U.S. Mail. If you receive a phone call that you suspect is a tax scam, hang up and report it to the US Treasury, Office of Inspector General at 1-800-366-4484. To help avoid becoming the victim of a scam, area law enforcement recommend to never transfer funds through third-party wire or card services. People in Coffee County have fallen for this scam in the past, so please don’t become the next victim.
Scam Warning
