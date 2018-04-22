Scam Warning from Elk River Public Utility District

Elk River Public Utility District is alerting their customers of a phone scam that is making its way around service area. The scammers are calling customers claiming to be from ERPUD and warning them that their gas is about to be disconnected if payment is not received. The number they are calling from is 1-806-416-0248 or it may be listed as “private”. Please know that if you receive a questionable call do not give out personal information, hang up, and call the office. Also, if someone claiming to be from ERPUD shows up at your home or business, please demand official identification. ERPUD employees will be in clearly marked vehicles and can prove identification.