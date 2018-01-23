Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves and Investigator Jason Dendy have issued a warning about a scam making its way around Coffee County. The scammers in the past have posed as a deputy from the sheriff’s department, this time they are spoofing phone numbers that seem to be local. Sometimes the scammer even claims to be a lawyer.
Caller ID spoofing is the practice of causing the telephone network to indicate to the receiver of a call that the originator of the call is from someone or place other than the true originating person or place. “The scammers say they are attempting to collect money on a balance owed on an account. They tell the intended victim that a deputy will arrest them if they don’t pay, Graves said.” Investigator Dendy added, “They tell their victim to get a Green Dot credit card or similar card and call them back and give them the number on the card. “They use the credit card numbers to get money from the cards, the Investigator said.” Graves went on to say that the sheriff’s department does not make arrests in this way.
Some Coffee County residents have fallen for this scam and others, so please don’t be their next victim by falling for this type of intimidation.
The other scam making its way around Coffee County is the IRS scam. People are calling residents claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service. The caller tells their intended victim that they owe the federal agency money and if they don’t pay it then they will be arrested. The IRS and local officials remind residents that this is also a SCAM!
If you have any questions, call Dendy at 931 570 4427.
Scam Alerts
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves and Investigator Jason Dendy have issued a warning about a scam making its way around Coffee County. The scammers in the past have posed as a deputy from the sheriff’s department, this time they are spoofing phone numbers that seem to be local. Sometimes the scammer even claims to be a lawyer.