Consumer watchdog groups are warning you to watch your wallet as some of the top rip-offs and scams will continue into 2017 with some changes.
The vast majority of the scams will start with a phone call.
According to The Better Business Bureau, the top scam for 2015, 2016 and possibly 2017 will be scams claiming you owe an IRS debt or some other kind of debt.
In both 2015 and 2016, those kinds of scams were the most commonly reported by victims.
In August, the U.S. Marshal’s office put out an alert to let people know the phone calls were not real.
According to the BBB, scams like this are expected to grow in 2017.
Another scam to be on the lookout for is fake charities. They often pop up after major events like the wildfires in East Tennessee.
Scam Alerts for 2017
Consumer watchdog groups are warning you to watch your wallet as some of the top rip-offs and scams will continue into 2017 with some changes.