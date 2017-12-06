The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s Division of Consumer Affairs is warning residents to be wary of holiday-themed scams.
TDCI says scammers use the holidays to prey on people’s good nature and reminds people “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
TDCI offered the following precautions: Be suspicious of anyone requiring you to send money with prepaid money cards. Be suspicious of apps, online advertisements, or websites offering prices that seem suspiciously lower than retail prices at trusted retailers. Consider paying with a credit card that offers fraud protection when possible. When it comes to charitable giving, remember: Don’t assume that charity recommendations on social media platforms or blogs have already been vetted. Research the charity yourself. Find out what percentage of your donation will go to the charity and whether you will be charged any fees for making a donation through a fundraising platform website. Check to see if the charity is registered with the Tennessee Secretary of State. Avoid being pressured to make an immediate donation. Don’t hesitate to ask questions to get more information. If you didn’t initiate contact, avoid giving personal or financial information over the phone. Never write out a check or give cash to an individual solicitor. Write out checks to the name of the organization or use a credit card.
Scam Alert in Tennessee
