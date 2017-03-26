It has come to the attention that Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) has become the victim of a spoofing attempt. An outside company, in this case, a credit card company, is using a DREMC number to portray that the cooperative is initiating the call; however, once the member answers, an automated system directs the member to various menus in an attempt to lower their credit card interest rate. DREMC does not offer credit card services and does not participate in automated calling regarding electric accounts.
Do not share identity information with callers. Do not give them credit card numbers or bank account information. If they threaten disconnection of electric service unless you pay over the phone, immediately hang up and call DREMC.
Scam Alert
