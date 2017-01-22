Scam Alert

Another scam is working in Coffee County. Two white males are going into restaurants in the Manchester telling patrons that their truck was stolen.
The two males have been seen wearing ADT grey shirts and some type of badge.
Witnesses have stated the two men are driving a black car with Georgia tags.
If you see the two men or their car, please call the Coffee County Communication Center at 931-728-9555.
