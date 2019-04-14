The Manchester Police Department has received numerous reports indicating that residents are being contacted via telephone regarding fines of criminal cases. The complaint has been that a male subject is the caller and identifies himself as Bobby Johnson, an officer with the Manchester Police Department.
The caller is stating that he is calling to collect fines owed on pending criminal cases. The Manchester Police Department City Court only deals with citations issued for traffic violations and citations issued for violation of city ordinances. Furthermore, those citations that are issued by the Manchester Police Department are assigned a court date and fines are NEVER collected via the telephone. All criminal cases that are involving the Manchester Police Department are handled in Coffee County General Sessions Court.
If you receive one of these calls, do NOT agree to pay any fines via the telephone. If you are concerned about any citation issued by the Manchester Police Department you can contact our office at 931.728.2099. If you have questions or concerns about a pending criminal case in Coffee County General Sessions Court, you can contact the Clerk’s Office located at the Coffee County Justice Center at 931.723.5110.
Scam Alert!
The Manchester Police Department has received numerous reports indicating that residents are being contacted via telephone regarding fines of criminal cases. The complaint has been that a male subject is the caller and identifies himself as Bobby Johnson, an officer with the Manchester Police Department.