Scam Alert!!

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received information that a scam is going around the area. The Caller ID advises that the number is a local number showing up as Coffee County Government. During the conversation, the scammers begin asking for personal information and credit card information. Officials with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department say this not a legitimate call, this is a scam. If you receive a call regarding this scam, do not give out any personal information. You can report the activity to local law enforcement.