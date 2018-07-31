Some citizens of Coffee County are being hit with a new scam coming out of from Jamaica. These are mainly telemarketing schemes.
In a typical call, the scammer will pretend to be with Publishers Clearing House or a lottery, telling victims that they have won several million dollars, but warning them to keep it a secret.
While the victims are contemplating the great things, they could do for their friends, families and communities, the callers also note that money must be sent in advance to cover taxes owed to the IRS, insurance or some other made up reason. If victims do send the money, there are asked for additional cash.
Jamaican scammers make as many as 30,000 telephone calls each day to the United States telling people that they have won a non-existent prize.
A female victim received a call from an 876 area code with a Jamaican man saying she had won money from Publishers Clearing House. Warning: Publishers Clearing House never charges if you win.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves say that if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House and are asked to send money, pay a fee or pre-pay taxes to enter, collect or claim a sweepstakes prize, DON’T BE FOOLED: IT’S A SCAM! You have not heard from the “real” Publishers Clearing House. The call you received was most likely from a fraudulent sweepstakes scam operation.
Sheriff Graves added that if you receive a call like this, please simply hang-up.
Scam Alert!
