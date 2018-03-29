Scam Alert

Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves has issued a warning about a scam making its way around Coffee County and surrounding counties. IRS imposters are threatening arrests, lawsuits, and property seizures unless the victim pays up. Law enforcement says they’re investigating alongside several other agencies across the United States. The scammers are spoofing phone numbers that seem to be local. Recently Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller had his cell number spoofed. Caller ID spoofing is the practice of causing the telephone network to indicate to the receiver of a call that the originator of the call is from someone or place other than the true originating person or place.
Sheriff Graves stated, “The scammers say they are attempting to collect money on a balance owed on an account.
The Internal Revenue Service will never demand payment over the telephone. Typical IRS communication comes in the form of U.S. Mail. If you receive a phone call that you suspect is a tax scam, hang up and report it to the US Treasury, Office of Inspector General at 1-800-366-4484. To help avoid becoming the victim of a scam, area law enforcement recommends to never transfer funds through third-party wire or card services.
People in Coffee County have fallen for this scam in the past, so please don’t become the next victim.
