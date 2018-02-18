Saturday Night Fire at Westwood Middle School
While enroute Manchester Police reported smoke coming out of the mechanical room in the rear of the school. Crews arrived on scene and found smoke coming from inside the reported room. There was a large water line above the fire area that ruptured and extinguished most of the fire.
Once crews were able to remove items from the room they began checking for any fire extension. Using a thermal imaging camera, firemen located some hot spots in the sub roof area around the hot water heater exhaust pipe and extinguished the area.
The fire is under investigation and only minor damaged occurred to the room.