Around 8:05am Saturday morning Manchester Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire at Continental Apartments on Skinner Flat Road.
Fire personnel responded to the scene and discovered a fire in the first floor apartment on the south end of the G Apartment building. Fire crews made an attack on the fire and discovered that the fire had gotten into the walls, sub floor between the first and second floor, ceiling and attic area of the facility.
Fire crews did an excellent job stopping the fire at bay in the complex limiting the overall fire damage.
Off duty crews were recalled to assist in fighting the fire. Tullahoma Fire-Rescue also responded as mutual aid to the city providing coverage for the City of Manchester while Manchester crews were involved in the fire. Tullahoma Fire-Rescue crews did responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 55 while crews were busy combating the apartment fire.
Manchester Police assisted greatly in ensuring occupants in the apartments were evacuated while fire crews were setting up to fight the fire.
Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers said this was a complete team effort between the Coffee County Communication Center, Coffee County EMS, Tullahoma Fire-Rescue, Manchester Police and Duck River Electric Corp.
Saturday Morning Fire Damages Manchester Apartment Complex
