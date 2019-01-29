The National Council for Home Safety and Security (NCHSS) has just released a study that reveals the safest cities in the Tennessee. The study was completed primarily to highlight the cities that have had the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population, while also bringing awareness to the cities that are more likely to have crime per capita.
Tennessee, for example, has property crime rates that fall below the national average. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the crime rate, as it is 170% higher than the national average. However, as the data shows, there are often vast differences from one city (or state) to the next.
Many people choose their next destination based on cost, geography, city size, and other variables, yet they neglect to consider how safe that destination is — especially in relation to other nearby cities, the state itself, or the nation as a whole.
NCHSS has discarded two segments from the study: cities with a population under 10,000, and cities that failed to submit complete crime reports to the FBI.
The safest area in Tennessee is Germantown. Manchester ranked 26th and Tullahoma was ranked 37th. Athens finished last at number 53.
Safest and Not so Safe Cities in Tennessee
The National Council for Home Safety and Security (NCHSS) has just released a study that reveals the safest cities in the Tennessee. The study was completed primarily to highlight the cities that have had the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population, while also bringing awareness to the cities that are more likely to have crime per capita.