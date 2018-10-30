Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center will conduct the 11th Annual Safe on the Square on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 from 2:30 PM-5:00 PM. Safe on the Square is a family friendly trick-or-treating event for children on the historic Manchester Square. Around 2,000 trick or treaters are expected.
The Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center would like to thank everyone including the many businesses who come together each year to make this event possible for our community!
Safe on the Square is Wednesday in Manchester
