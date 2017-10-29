Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center is organizing the 10th Annual Safe on the Square, a safe and family friendly trick-or-treating event for children on the historic Manchester Square. This year’s event is Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 from 2:30 PM-5:00 PM.
The yearly event is a safe and family friendly trick-or-treating event for area children around the historic Manchester Square. Around 2,000 trick or treaters are expected.
The Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center would like to thank everyone including the many businesses who come together each year to make this event possible for our community!
Safe on the Square is Tuesday
Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center is organizing the 10th Annual Safe on the Square, a safe and family friendly trick-or-treating event for children on the historic Manchester Square. This year’s event is Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 from 2:30 PM-5:00 PM.