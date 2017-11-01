Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center held its 10th annual “Safe on the Square,” on Tuesday. The yearly event is a safe and family friendly trick-or-treating event for area children around the historic Manchester Square. A tremendous amount trick or treaters (2,500+) filled the Manchester Square to celebrate Halloween.
CEO/Executive Director Joyce Prusak of the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center would like to thank everyone including the nearly 90 businesses who came together to make this event possible for our community!
Safe on the Square a Huge Success
