Early Wednesday morning a Murfreesboro Police officer arrived on the scene of an incident on South Church Street. The officer attempted to talk with the occupants of a car, who were later identified as Justin Arwood and Sarah Dalton.
The officer approached the car on foot and tried to talk to the couple, but, police say they were uncooperative and drove off, hitting the officer.
The officer got back in his patrol car and tried to stop them. Rutherford County Deputies joined the pursuit as the pair got onto I-24 heading toward Coffee County.
When they crossed the county line, Coffee Deputies stopped the car with spike strips.
Deputies say they used a taser because Arwood, who was driving, allegedly physically resisted arrest.
Arwood now faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, Reckless Driving and Driving on a Revoked License.
Passenger, Sarah Dalton, had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for violating probation.
Rutherford County Police Pursuit Ends in Coffee County
Early Wednesday morning a Murfreesboro Police officer arrived on the scene of an incident on South Church Street. The officer attempted to talk with the occupants of a car, who were later identified as Justin Arwood and Sarah Dalton.