Running Stop Sign leads to Tullahoma’s Man’s Arrest
Magouirk, 27, of Creighton Place was stopped on April 12 for allegedly running a stop sign by Tullahoma Police Officer Brooke Earhart.
As the officer approached the vehicle she allegedly smelled the strong smell of marijuana, Cpl. Tommy Elliott arrived and also stated that he smelled marijuana.
Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly located inside the center console a set of digital scales, an Ibuprofen bottle containing two small plastic bags with white powder residue and a bag with clear crystal residue. There was also a bottle containing a crystal substance, one Xanax bar and an Alprazolam pill located in the console as well. According to a police report, officers also found two clear burned glass tube pipes with drug residue.
The report states that officers found small pieces of marijuana “scattered” in the front air vents. They state that there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the ventilation system of the vehicle. The officers allegedly found a bag containing a green plastic bag containing 22 grams of marijuana and several empty bags. They found a string that had apparently been tied to an object in the passenger side air vent that had allegedly been used to store “narcotics.”
Police also located $1,696.28 which they allege was from drug sells. The money was seized as was the vehicle that Magouirk was driving.
Magouirk was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV, manufacture/delivery/sell of a controlled substance and running a stop sign. He was booked into the Coffee County Jail on the charges under a bond of $7,500 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on May 3. He was released after making bond.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustan Foster and Tennessee State Trooper Randy Euler assisted in the investigation.