Rolling Thunder is coming to Manchester

Rolling Thunder, Inc’s major function is to publicize the POW-MIA issue. To educate the public of the fact that many American prisoners of war were left behind after all past wars. To help correct the past and to protect the future veterans from being left behind should they become Prisoners of War/Missing in Action. Rolling Thunder is committed to helping American veterans from all wars. Rolling Thunder, Inc. is a non-profit organization and everyone donates his or her time because they believe in the POW/MIA issue. Rolling Thunder will be accepting donations in Manchester on Saturday, April 6th. Bites of Europe at 1306 Hillsboro Blvd. will be the location folks can drive-thru.
Anne Arms, Membership Chair with Rolling Thunder Tn1 had this to say about the event:
“We appreciate the Manchester Community’s willingness to help us do special things for our veterans. The last time we were here to raise money, we were able to sponsor 2 veterans for the “Ride Home” program which is a POW recognition day. Contributions made this Saturday will go towards future POW recognitions.”
To find out more about Rolling Thunder, visit their website www.rollingthundertn1.com