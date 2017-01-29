«

Roll-Over Crash leads to Arrest

Chelsey Lynn West… Photo provided by the CCSD

On Thursday, Coffee County Deputy Joey Ricco responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Hwy 53. Upon arrival the deputy located Chelsey Lynn West age 28 of Bailey Perry Rd, Manchester and her 3 month old child inside the car, West was unresponsive, medical personal arrived and transported her and the child to Unity Medical Center. West was later transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center via Life Flight.
Deputies allegedly found inside the vehicle, a small bag of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, Xanax, and a hydrocodone pill along with several other non-scheduled prescriptions in a bottle. A blood test was done at Unity Medical with results pending.
Later on Thursday Ricco was told West was out of the hospital and charged her with reckless endangerment, schedule 2, 4 and 6 drug violations and DUI
Her bond was set at $18,000 and her court date is Feb 27, 2017.
The child that was in the accident was released from the hospital.