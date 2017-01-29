Roll-Over Crash leads to Arrest
Deputies allegedly found inside the vehicle, a small bag of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, Xanax, and a hydrocodone pill along with several other non-scheduled prescriptions in a bottle. A blood test was done at Unity Medical with results pending.
Later on Thursday Ricco was told West was out of the hospital and charged her with reckless endangerment, schedule 2, 4 and 6 drug violations and DUI
Her bond was set at $18,000 and her court date is Feb 27, 2017.
The child that was in the accident was released from the hospital.