Robbery at Walgreens in Tullahoma

Tullahoma Police are investigating the burglary of Walgreens on North Jackson Street. According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Randy Baltimore, police arrived at the store around 4 a.m. on March 4 to a burglar alarm call.
When officers arrived they found the front sliding glass door had been pried open. Officers Baltimore, Carl Pyrdom, Jamison Wells, Matt Pruitt and Sgt. Chase Sons entered the building and made sure that there was no one was inside.
The manager arrived and he pulled up store security video that showed two males. One was wearing a gray hoodie with black stripes, black gloves and a skull mask. The other was wearing a red hoodie, black gloves, black pants and a red belt.
The video showed the two using what appeared to be a yellow crow bar to open the door and enter the building. They went to the rear of the building to the pharmacy area. An inventory revealed that they took several bottles of prescription drugs.
The thieves damaged three locks on the cabinet containing the drugs, one roll up pharmacy gate and two front sliding glass doors.
Detective Johnny Gore is following the investigation checking for suspects in the burglary. (Courtesy Tullahoma News)
