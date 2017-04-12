The City of Tullahoma Public Works department has announced that a resurfacing project will begin on Jackson Street (41-A) beginning April 17. The project will consist of resurfacing operations, roadway repairs and related work. The project will resurface Jackson Street from Carroll Street to Washington Road. Please use caution when driving on Jackson Street.
Construction operations will occur at night during off-peak hours from 8:00pm to 6:00am in order to minimize the impact on the traveling public and to ensure crews and personnel are able to make improvements to this regionally important roadway.
Roadway Work starting soon in Tullahoma
