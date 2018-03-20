Roadway Work Continues
The Rogers Group who is doing the work on the roadway is conducting the milling process before the paving work begins. The hours of work will be 7pm to 6am, Sunday through Thursday.
Please drive carefully and allow yourself extra time during this project.
Also, in road work news, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are busy this time of year patching potholes on state highways and bridges. Winter weather extremes always lead to an increase in potholes in Tennessee.
State officials are asking drivers to work with the Department of Transportation by moving over and slowing down when you see TDOT crews working on the highways and bridges. State law requires motorists to move over or slow down for emergency, maintenance and construction vehicles or face a fine of up to $500.
To report a pothole, visit the TDOT website.