The City of Manchester Street Department will be conducting some needed work on Tuesday (January 23. 2018). The work being done is to repair the tile under the roadway. This will have Rye St (from Hwy 41 to Hwy 55) closed for the time it takes to repair the tile.
The City of Manchester Street Department would like to thank the public for their cooperation, so the work can be done safely.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call the street department at 931-728-6903.
Road Work to Close Manchester Street on Tuesday
The City of Manchester Street Department will be conducting some needed work on Tuesday (January 23. 2018). The work being done is to repair the tile under the roadway. This will have Rye St (from Hwy 41 to Hwy 55) closed for the time it takes to repair the tile.