The state House Friday voted to allocate $55 million to the state’s 95 counties for road projects as part of the annual state budget bill.
Under the proposal, Coffee County would receive $546,295 in road money. In neighboring counties; Bedford County would get $544,730 in road funding. Cannon County will receive $408,026. Warren County would receive $519,685. Franklin County would receive $562,470 for road projects, Moore County $346,196 and Grundy County $439,332.
Road Funding Headed to Counties
