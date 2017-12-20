Road construction will not delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is again halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. No temporary lane closures will be allowed for constriction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 8am Friday until 6am Tuesday, January 2nd.
AAA predicts holiday travel will increase 3.1 percent in Tennessee this year, with over 2.4 million motorists expected to travel by automobile in the Volunteer State between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. According to AAA, 107.3 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more, with a record 97.4 million expected to drive to their holiday destinations.
Road Construction Will Not Slow You Down During the Holidays
