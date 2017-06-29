Road construction will not slow motorists across Tennessee over the Independence Day holiday. TDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12 noon Friday through 6am Wednesday, July 5th to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.
Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects.
AAA projects a record breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel this Independence Day weekend. In Tennessee, AAA estimates over 872,000 will travel during the holiday, with over 782,000 driving to their destinations.
Road Construction will Not Slow Motorists this Weekend through Wednesday at 6AM
