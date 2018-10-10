Manchester will be the home of River Romp to be held from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13. The first-ever event will be held at Rotary Park and along the greenway in Manchester and will feature live art work, vendors selling their art, plus handmade arts and crafts. River Romp will feature food trucks, Yoga, acoustic music and more. Event partner L&H Distributing Company, Inc. will also provide a craft beer truck featuring some of Tennessee’s best craft beer.
Manchester’s Scott van Velsor and wife Kristin Luna put together the event to promote local artists. Luna explains more about River Romp;
River Romp is designed to be a fundraising vehicle for current and future mural installations in Manchester. Luna says the new mural is being designed under the bridge on the greenway. She said it should be completed during the event on Saturday.
Luna told us about the entertainment that will take place;
The event is free and open to the public. Folks are invited to bring lawn chairs, family and pets. Parking will be available at the Manchester Parks and Recreation Complex lot and overflow parking is also available at Fred Deadman Park.
River Romp is Saturday in Manchester
