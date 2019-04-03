Richard Skipper Named Tennessee SkillsUSA Administrator of the Year

Coffee County Schools Director of Career & Technical Education Richard Skipper has been named the Tennessee SkillsUSA Administrator of the Year.
During Tennessee SkillsUSA’s annual State Leadership Conference in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Skipper was honored by the organization for his dedication to Career and Technical Education and SkillsUSA.
“We congratulate Mr. Skipper on a well-deserved recognition and appreciate his unwavering dedication to our CTE programs,” said Dr. LaDonna McFall, Director of Coffee County Schools.
Tennessee SkillsUSA is a Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) that is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure communities have a skilled workforce. With a membership base of 7,000 in Tennessee, SkillsUSA provides education programs, events, and competitions that support Career and Technical Education in the nation’s classrooms.