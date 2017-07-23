Reward Recipients will remain Anonymous in Georgia Inmate Captures
Authorities say Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe overpowered their guards during a prison transfer on June 13 and used the guards’ guns to kill them before fleeing in a carjacked vehicle.
Authorities announced two days later that the reward had risen to $130,000. The inmates were caught hours later in Tennessee after stealing a car and holding a man and woman hostage in Bedford County. Coffee County Sherriff Department personnel assisted in the pursuit of DuBose and Rowe just before they were captured.
Putnam County Georgia Sheriff Howard Sills said that by the time they were caught, the reward had risen to $141,000. The money is being paid out to several people, but authorities declined to say exactly who’s getting it, saying the recipients wished to remain anonymous.