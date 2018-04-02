Reward Offered after Burglary in Grundy County

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of a burglary suspect in Grundy County.
It happened last week at James Harold’s body shop in Palmer.
According to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum, up to $20,000 worth of equipment was taken.
The family-owned shop is offering a $1,000 reward for information, arrest(s) and conviction in this case.
Call the Grundy County Sheriff’s office if you have any information: (931) 692-3860.
