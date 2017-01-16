Tennessee revenues for December exceeded the same month one year ago. Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin reported that state revenues for December were $1.2 billion, which is a growth of 11.33% and $125.5 million more than December 2015.
“Total revenues in December were higher than expected due to collections in the sales and corporate tax categories. Recorded revenues in the corporate category for December include a substantial one-time payment,” Martin said. “December sales tax revenues reflect retail activity that occurred in November including ‘Black Friday’ and after-Thanksgiving sales. January’s report will capture consumer spending for the Christmas holiday season.”
Year-to-date revenues for five months were $355.5 million more than the budgeted estimate. The general fund recorded $324.0 in revenues more than estimates, and the four other funds $31.5 million over estimates.
Revenues Up in Tennessee
