Retiring? County ranked among the Top Spots in Tennessee

Planning where you’ll spend your retirement can be difficult, especially for folks who will be relying heavily on Social Security as a main source of income. There are, however, places where Social Security goes further than others and in a new study, SmartAsset has delved in the numbers to find out where. In its third annual study, SmartAsset analyzed Social Security income, cost of living data, and taxes across all counties to determine where people are getting the most mileage out of Social Security, and Coffee County ranked among the top spots in Tennessee. We ranked number 7 with Moore County ranking at number 3. Loudon ranked number 1.