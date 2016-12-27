Retired Man Arrested for Marijuana Grow
Richard H. Hodge was taken into custody at his home when authorities showed up with a warrant in hand. During a search of his home, police found a marijuana grow operation located inside a custom built garage cabinet. Detectives also found a THC Extraction Kit used to make what are called marijuana “Dabs” or “Honey Oil.”
In an outbuilding on Hodge’s property, police located two boxes of marijuana plants that appeared to be laid out to dry.
Hodge was booked under a $14,000 bond.