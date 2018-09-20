Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Serapio (Jose) Granados, owner of Stonebridge Restaurant and the former Fried Tomato Restaurant, in Fayetteville. Revenue special agents arrested Granados, 48, at his business. Bond was set at $10,000.
On Tuesday, the Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Granados on 58 Class E felony counts of filing false tax returns, one Class B felony count of theft over $60,000, and one Class E felony of tax evasion. The indictments allege Granados falsified sales tax returns submitted to the Tennessee Department of Revenue and failed to remit collected sales tax as required by law.
If convicted, Granados could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each Class E felony and a maximum of 12 years and fined up to $25,000 for the Class B felony.
The Department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Robert J. Carter’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).
Restaurant Owner in Fayetteville Charged with Tax Evasion and More
