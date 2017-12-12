Residual ACT Exam set for Motlow
The Residual ACT is for individuals under 21 years of age who are planning to attend Motlow State and were unable to take the ACT on a national test day. A Motlow admission application must be on file prior to taking the Residual ACT.
To be eligible to take the test, applicants must complete the ACT application, and pay the $45 registration fee and provide a picture identification the day of the test.
Any student who plans on attending another college must take the National ACT, or take the Residual ACT on the campus of the prospective college, as scores for the Residual ACT cannot be transferred to another college or university.
For more information or for test registration, visit the Motlow Testing Center website at mscc.edu/testing, or call 931-393-1763 or 800-654-4877, ext. 1763.