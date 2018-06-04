Motlow State Community College Testing Center will administer the Residual ACT exam on June 15 and 21, July 20, and August 10 from 8:30 a.m. – noon, and on July 31 from 12:30 – 4 p.m. The test will be administered in room 1043 of the Crouch Center on the Moore County campus.
The Residual ACT is for individuals under 21 years of age who are planning to attend Motlow State and were unable to take the ACT on a national test day. A Motlow admission application must be on file prior to taking the Residual ACT.
To be eligible to take the test, applicants must complete the ACT application online at mscc.edu/testing and pay the $45 registration fee. Applicants must present a valid picture identification the day of the test.
Any student who plans on attending another college must take the National ACT or take the Residual ACT on the campus of their prospective college, as scores for the Residual ACT cannot be transferred to another college or university.
For more information or for test registration, visit the Motlow Testing Center website at mscc.edu/testing, or call 931-393-1763 or 800-654-4877, ext. 1763.
Residual ACT Exam Dates set for Motlow College
