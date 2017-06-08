Residual ACT Assessment set for Motlow

Motlow State Community College will administer the complete Residual ACT Assessment test on July 18, July 25, and Aug. 11, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. – noon. The test will be administered in room 1043 of the Crouch Center on the Moore County campus.
Applicants under 21 years of age planning to attend Motlow should register for the ACT test. All applicants taking the ACT must have an admission application on file prior to taking the test.
Applicants are required to complete an application as soon as possible to be eligible for the test. Applicants must complete the ACT application and enclose a check/money order for $40.00 to be eligible. The application fee and a picture identification are required the day of the test.
Any student who plans on attending another college must take the National ACT test or take the test on the campus of the prospective college, as scores for the Residual ACT Assessment test cannot be transferred to another college or university.
For more information regarding test dates or for test registration, visit the Motlow Testing website at www.mscc.edu/testing or call 931-393-1763 or 1-800-654-4877 ext. 1763.
