Authorities as of late Wednesday afternoon were continuing to search for a 9-year-old boy believed to have drowned in Duck River in Shelbyville late Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators said the boy and his 11 year-old brother were swimming near Fisherman’s Park in downtown Shelbyville about 4 p.m. when they began yelling for help.
Bedford County Rescue crews continue looking for Dreyton Sims, first focusing on the area near the dam before they moved down river.
Dreyton’s brother was pulled to safety by a good Samaritan.
Sims was last seen wearing khaki shorts and black and white Nike Jordans.
Search teams from Coffee and Rutherford County responded to the scene on Wednesday.
Rescuers Searching for 9 Year-Old Boy
