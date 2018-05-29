Rescue crews from several agencies were called out early Monday morning to help rescue a man that had fallen into a waterway near the Grundy and Marion County line.
Apparently, the unidentified man fell into the water and was holding onto a tree when emergency crews arrived.
Volunteer firefighters from Coalmont and Altamont were first to arrive on the scene just after midnight.
The team of rescuers worked throughout the early morning hours to pull the man to safety.
Rescue Crews Save Man from Water He had Fallen In
