Around mid-July there was a report of vandalism at the Viola Cemetery when several tombstones were knocked over and a hole on top of a grave had been dug approximately four to five feet deep.
On July 24th 2017 a second vandalism to the Viola Cemetery was reported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. The second vandalism that was reported involved 24 headstones that were either damaged or destroyed. The complainant reported witnessing a mid-2000’s model white Nissan Altima with an old style Tennessee license plate leaving the cemetery when the damages were discovered.
If anyone has any information regarding these incidents to the Viola Cemetery you are asked to please relay any information to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department via phone at 931-473-8738 or 931-668-7000, or send private messages to their Facebook page. Any assistance in the matter would be greatly appreciated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and by the citizens of the Viola community.
Reports of Vandalism at the Viola Cemetery
