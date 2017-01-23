Manchester Police is warning potential home renters of a scam that is looking for victims.
According to Investigator Jackie Matheny, someone is taking rental postings on the Zillow real estate website and re-posting them on Craigslist. The scammer is asking for money be sent to them for the listing so the person can rent the property. This is a SCAM.
If anyone has been victimized by this scam they need to contact the Manchester Police department at 931-728-2099.
Renter SCAM hits Manchester
Manchester Police is warning potential home renters of a scam that is looking for victims.