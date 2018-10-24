Red Raider Home Football Game Moved from Friday to Thursday

The Coffee County Red Raider football game scheduled for Friday night at home against White County has been moved up until Thursday night. The threat of heavy rain for late Thursday and all day Friday triggered the decision to change the date on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday night will also serve as Senior Night and the 8th Annual Pink-Out Game. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will have the call. Thunder Radio’s exclusive coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:45 live from Carden-Jarrell Field on Thursday. On Friday night, Thunder Radio will bring you a rebroadcast of the game. We will also have the pregame show on Friday night from 6 to 6:45. The Friday Night Thunder Scoreboard Show will air from 9:30 to 11 PM on Friday night.