Red Raider Golf Captures District Title

The Coffee County CHS golf team with their District championship trophy. From left, head coach Mike Ray, Josh Perry, Matthew Hale, Reid Lawrence, Samuel Prater, Austin Farris, Chance Hancock and assistant coach Lucky Knott [Photo by Demarco Moore, Manchester Times]

Teeing off at Bear Trace for the 3rd time in 11 days, the CHS Golf team entered the District 8AAA tournament on Monday with some unfinished business.  After dropping a match win to Tullahoma last week, Coach Mike Ray challenged his team on Thursday in advance of Monday’s District tournament.  And the Red Raiders answered the challenge as Coffee County won the team title by 12 strokes over Tullahoma.

Coffee County trimmed 20 strokes off their round last Thursday at Bear Trace round as once again consistent scoring from the whole team led to the team title.  “We have seen the names of Samuel (Prater) and Austin (Farris) in the news all season long as our #1 and #2 players, but today Reid Lawrence and Josh Perry played their butts off and they were the difference in us getting this win” said Ray following the match.

Reid Lawrence and Austin Farris tied for the low round for the Red Raiders as each shot a 75.  Samuel Prater was one stroke back at 76 and Josh Perry shot the lowest round of his high school career as he carded a 77.  After a playoff, Lawrence finished in 3rd place while Farris was 4th and Prater was 5th.  The team win improves the Red Raiders season record to 45 and 3.

“We got some confidence today which we hope will help us next week” added Ray.   The Red Raiders will now advance to next Monday’s Region 4AAA tournament which will also be held at Bear Trace.  Tee time is expected to be around 8:30 AM but a final time will be decided, based on weather, later in the week.

Red Raider golf individual medalists from Monday. Left to right: Reid Lawrence(3rd place), Samuel Prater(5th place), Austin Farris(4th place). [Photo by Demarco Moore, Manchester Times]