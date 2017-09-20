Red Raider Golf Captures District Title

Coffee County trimmed 20 strokes off their round last Thursday at Bear Trace round as once again consistent scoring from the whole team led to the team title. “We have seen the names of Samuel (Prater) and Austin (Farris) in the news all season long as our #1 and #2 players, but today Reid Lawrence and Josh Perry played their butts off and they were the difference in us getting this win” said Ray following the match.
Reid Lawrence and Austin Farris tied for the low round for the Red Raiders as each shot a 75. Samuel Prater was one stroke back at 76 and Josh Perry shot the lowest round of his high school career as he carded a 77. After a playoff, Lawrence finished in 3rd place while Farris was 4th and Prater was 5th. The team win improves the Red Raiders season record to 45 and 3.
“We got some confidence today which we hope will help us next week” added Ray. The Red Raiders will now advance to next Monday’s Region 4AAA tournament which will also be held at Bear Trace. Tee time is expected to be around 8:30 AM but a final time will be decided, based on weather, later in the week.