Red Raider Football Game Moved from Friday to Thursday

The Coffee County Red Raider football game scheduled for Friday night at Siegel has been moved up until Thursday night. The threat of rain for Friday triggered the decision to change the date on Wednesday afternoon. Athletic directors in Rutherford County have moved all the games for Friday night until Thursday night hoping for better weather. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will have the call. Thunder Radio’s exclusive coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:45 live from Siegel on Thursday. On Friday night, Thunder Radio will team up with our partner station WCDT of Winchester to bring you the broadcast of Franklin County hosting Lincoln County. We will have the pregame show on Friday night from 6 to 6:45. The Friday Night Thunder Scoreboard Show will air from 9:30 to 11 PM on Friday night.